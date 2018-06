× Police: Hickory Hill man missing for over six weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for a man missing for over six weeks.

The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch alert for 63-year-old Joe Sherrod saying he was last seen on April 19 at his Hickory Hill home on Wildwind.

Sherrod is five foot nine inches tall with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.

If you see him call authorities at (901) 545-2677.