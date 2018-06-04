× Memphis parks participate in new program to keep kids busy this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With summer in full swing, the city says it has a plan to help kids play their way through the break from school.

Play Your Park, part of the mayor’s initiative to keep children engaged in and out of the classroom, kicked off Monday.

“I like to get out in the sunshine,” said 10-year-old Taylor Logan. “I like to run around and play with other kids.”

So far 10 parks are already taking part in the initiative geared towards keeping children from resorting to negative behavior during summer break.

For Taylor it’s the monkey bars — she heads towards the playground before anything else. But this year’s play your park will bring moon walks, waterslides, dodge ball, and tetherball to communities throughout the city.

“As parents we should make them go outside, get them off the tablets. It’s our responsibility too, to help them get outside and play,” said Lateisha Bobo, who brought her children to Brentwood park on Josephine to test out the program.

She didn’t even know Play Your Park started Monday, but she was thrilled to try it out.

“They be more tired — you don’t have to wait until they go to sleep.”

The city is hoping that even parents will hop on board and bring their children to play all summer long.

The program runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until August 3.

All participants need to do is show up at the park and sign in to take part. A free lunch is provided as well.

Play Your Parks opened in these locations Monday:

Bartlett Meadows – 5195 Twin Wood Avenue

May Field – 6417 Quince Road

Fletcher Creek – 8743 Dexter Road

Winridge – 3500 Ridgeway Road

Wilson – 2969 Clarke Road

Oakhaven – 3875 Bishops Bridge Road

Alcy – 2495 Warren Street

Charjean – 2601 Ketchum Road

Brentwood – 700 Josephine Street

Cherokee Park – 2999 Filmore Avenue

It will open in these parks in the coming weeks: