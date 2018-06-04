Manhunt Monday: Who killed Terrance Wright?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular East Memphis barber was murdered inside of his Hickory Hill apartment.

Shirley Wright's life has been turned upside down.

In 2016, she found her son, Terrance Wright, dead in the Autumn Woods Apartments.

His body was covered in blood. It's an image she says she will never forget.

"He's been dead over a year, and it's still hard to believe," she said.

Memphis Police say 34-year-old Terrance Wright was stabbed multiple times.

Investigators say Wright's body was in his Hickory Hill apartment for two days before his mother found him.

"I knocked on the door and there was no answer. I turned to walk away and something told me to see if the door is unlocked. I turned the door knob, and there he was lying on the floor," Shirley Wright said.

Wright says her son's apartment was ransacked and says it appeared that her son struggled with his killer.

"He was a good friend at heart, and everybody was his friend. He called everybody his 'homie," she said. "I'm up in age. I don't want to go to my grave and not know who did this to my son."

Wright admits her son used drugs, and that may have been what led to his murder.

Homicide investigators say Terrance Wright likely knew his killer and may have even allowed them inside of his home.

"This happened inside someone's home. That is supposed to be your safe place," an officer said.

If you know who killed 34-year-old Terrance Wright, call Memphis Police at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.