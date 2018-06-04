× Gunman knocks on the door, shoots young mother in Westwood area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young mother is recovering this morning after she was shot answering a knock at her door.

The overnight incident happened at the Levi Landing Homes on Crillion in the Westwood area.

The woman told police she went to answer the door and was greeted by a gunman who opened fire. She was shot in the arm by the unknown man and then rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police said two children and another adult were inside the home at the time. None of them were injured during the incident.

This is the second time something like this has happened at this complex. Last June, a six-year-old girl and her pregnant mother were injured after someone fired shots into their bedroom while they were sleeping.