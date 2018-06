× Crews put out rooftop fire at Blues City Cafe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at Blues City Cafe in the 100 block of Beale Street Monday night.

Authorities arrived to the scene to put out a fire that occupied a small portion of the roof.

The restaurant was evacuated, and there are no reported injuries so far.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Something’s cooking at the Blues City Cafe on Beale, but it’s not food. It appears small portion of the roof is/was on fire. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/xADDEMgwYj — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 5, 2018