HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Many trees are down and power is still out in some parts of Holly Springs, MS after a storm came through overnight.

So far, there are no reported injuries.

Mayor Kelvin Buck says no shelter is open at the time, but the community center could be if needed.

He says he will request a declaration of disaster for Holly Springs in hopes of getting state and federal assistance and urges everyone to take pictures of damage to their property so it can be included in a request.