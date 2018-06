× Police: Man critically injured in Orange Mound shooting Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the 2300 block of Park in Orange Mound early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene at 3:30 a.m.

The victim is now in non-critical condition.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH

