Woman shot while driving in downtown Memphis

Memphis, Tenn — Memphis police say a woman was shot while she was driving through downtown Memphis.

The shooting reportedly happened at around 2:30 am Saturday morning.

Police say two women were driving in the area of Madison and Danny Thomas when a gunshot came through their rear window.

One woman was struck and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police did not give any suspect information.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.