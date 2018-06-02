× Minnesota fourth grader stuns crowd with performance of ‘Imagine’

CHISAGO CITY, Minn. – A Minnesota fourth grader stole the talent show with his solo rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

Video of Adam Kornowski’s piano performance has been viewed more than 3.8 million times since he took the stage at Lakeside Elementary in Chisago City last week. His mother, Michelle Cavarnos Kornowski, uploaded the clip to Facebook, according to KARE.

“There wasn’t a parent in the room with a dry eye by the end,” Michelle Kornowski wrote in the post.

“He got a standing ovation and the applause lasted forever!!” Kornowski wrote. “A woman stopped me to tell me that she would buy it on iTunes if I put it out there!!”

Kornowski said in another post that Adam is thrilled by the attention, adding that, although she can’t keep up with the thousands of comments pouring in, she is “very grateful” to everyone who reached out.