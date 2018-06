× Man shot in the Medical District

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the Medical District.

Police say one man was shot in the 1000 block of Peabody.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say that no suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.