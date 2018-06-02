Homeowner shares his side: attempted burglary turns into deadly shooting in East Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New information about the two men shot and killed in East Memphis.

Police said the duo broke into a house on Myrna Street, and the homeowner shot them.

It happened Friday night.

"It's a good neighborhood," said Charles Harris, who was rattled by the blue lights he saw. "They kept me awake pretty much until midnight or a little longer than midnight."

Next door to Harris is where police said a burglary turned into a shooting that left two people dead.

We spoke to the man who lives in that house.

He was too traumatized to do an interview, but told WREG he came home from the barber shop around 7 p.m. He saw his door pried open and heard his dog barking like crazy.

He says he then saw two men snooping through his house.

The men reportedly aimed a gun at him. He grabbed his weapon and opened fire.

Police said the attempted burglars were shot and died at the scene.

The homeowner was taken into custody but later released.

MPD sent an update on Twitter stating "no criminal charges will be filed at this point."

"We are living in a day and time where we don't use much wisdom. Like the young folks brevity of life, it's just like they don't care," said Harris.

The homeowner told WREG he's unsure who the guys were. He said this is the second time he's dealt with violence. His home was shot up in September.

Once police identify the men killed, we will let you know.