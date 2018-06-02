× Garcia scores 1st ever Nascar K&N Pro Series win in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Ruben Garcia Jr. used late race strategy to score his first ever NASCAR K&N Pro Series East win, Saturday in the Memphis 150, presented by AutoZone, at Memphis International Raceway, Millington, Tenn.

Garcia, the driver of the No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Toyota, was the 2015 NASCAR Peak Mexico Series champion, and is a NASCAR Drive for Diversity driver from Mexico City, Mexico. Garica took the lead on lap 113 and held on for the victory at the .075-mile tri-oval.

“It is literally a dream come true to win my first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at Memphis International Raceway,” Garcia said. “The last twenty-five laps felt like it went forever. I felt comfortable running the same speed as (Tyler) Ankrum when my spotter told me that he was falling back.”

Pole-sitter Tyler Ankrum ran second, Tyler Dippel came home in third, Chase Cabre finished fourth, and Ronnie Bassett Jr. rounded out the top-5.