Bartlett police investigate Friday night shooting

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett police are investigating a shooting Friday night on Eagle Valley Cove.

One family has holes in their mailbox from the bullets. One of those shell casings were given to police Saturday afternoon as they continue their investigation.

Another homeowner has shattered glass to his front door and a bullet hole in his garage door and car tire.

Neighbors tell WREG they heard what sounded like fireworks last night. They say a young man was in an altercation with someone in a vehicle.

The mother of that young man, who didn’t want to go on camera, said her son was shot in the leg.

She said her son is doing okay right now, but that he could get worse.

