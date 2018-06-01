× Whitehaven woman says broken AC is affecting her health, diabetes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman says she’s gone too long without air conditioning in her apartment at the Mill Creek Apartments in Whitehaven.

She says she even ended up in the hospital because it got so hot.

Right now, this is the only way Lillie Biddle can describe her place:

“It’s hot. Can’t you tell? You can see it’s hot.”

She says she’s gone two months now without air conditioning.

But for her, that doesn’t just make it uncomfortable.

“I’m a diabetic. I have high blood pressure and heart problems.”

In fact, she showed us discharge papers from when she was at the hospital this week.

She got so dehydrated and dizzy, she had to go in.

“It’s getting hotter and they don’t even care. They don’t care that I could pass out anytime if I stay here.”

Her kids let her stay with them at night and she bought fans for when she’s home.

“It’s going to be 100 degrees this week and I can’t be in this house.”

Biddle says she can’t get an answer from management on when she’ll have it fixed or what’s causing the delay.

Instead, workers left wires hanging out.

“It’s terrible. I don’t like the wires hanging out in my house. That isn’t how I live.”

We went to the leasing office Friday.

Despite seeing people inside, they kept the door locked and didn’t come out.

We also tried calling them, but were immediately hung up on after identifying ourselves as WREG.

Biddle says if they don’t offer her a new apartment to move into with air conditioning or fix her air soon, she’ll have to move out.