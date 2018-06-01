× Police: Shooting suspect put nine children, adults in danger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of opening fire on two separate homes with children inside will appear in court on Friday.

Darryl Cooper was charged with 14 counts of reckless endangerment after he and an unidentified man fired shots into a home in the 2800 block of Windgate Street in January 2018. There were seven children inside that home.

Several months later, Cooper allegedly was also involved in another shooting but this time on Standridge.

In that case, investigators said they recovered 41 shell casings at the scene.

Two young children were inside at the time, they added.

Luckily no one was hurt in either case.

Cooper was given a $100,000 bond.