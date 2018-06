× Penny adds Louisville transfer Lance Thomas to Tigers

MEMPHIS – Lance Thomas has decided to transfer to Memphis after being granted his unconditional release by Louisville.

Thomas announced his choice Friday in a video he posted to Twitter. He thanked Louisville in the video and finished by announcing his decision with “Go Tigers.”

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Thomas averaged 2.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 4.2 minutes in 12 games last season as a Cardinals freshman. Head coach Chris Mack, hired in March to replace interim coach David Padgett, said in a release May 22 that Thomas and his family believed a change was best for the Norcross, Georgia, native and wished him well.

Thomas is the latest addition for first-time head coach Penny Hardaway, who was hired in March to revitalize his alma mater.