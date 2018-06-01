× Man threatens complete stranger because of race at local gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man was arrested after allegedly threatening a man’s life and police say it was all because of how he looked.

Memphis police said the man was pumping gas at the Country Market BP on Austin Peay Highway Monday night when a man riding a motorcycle pulled up next to him. The driver pulled out a knife from his left boot, pointed it at the man and said “I’m going to kill you and the Venezuelans if you don’t stay away from the BP.”

The victim said the man was only three feet away when the threat was made.

But the scary encounter didn’t end there. Police said he then followed the victim as he left the gas station.

The suspect was later identified as Jeffrey Shrader. The 50 year old was charged with aggravated assault and scheduled to be in court on Friday.