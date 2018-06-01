Man recently released from jail claims overcrowding delayed his freedom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man says it took nearly 20 hours for him to be released from jail after he posted bail.

The man says he was taken in to 201 Poplar on theft charges on Wednesday but he wasn't released until Friday.

Rashad Bonds says he's been on the inside of jail and it is crowded in there to the point that even once you pay your money to get out there's still a waiting process involved — a process he thinks could be improved.

"The people in the holding tank they were flooding the pod out," said Bonds.

Bonds describes the inside of 201 Poplar as unorganized chaos with inmates flooding out cells just to get someone to look their way.

"We didn't get to take no showers, brush our teeth, we didn't get to do anything," added Bonds.

He claims it's inhumane — and thinks they aren't getting the necessities because there are too many people in the jail.

"They said it was 150 in the processing room," recalls Bonds.

He says even once you are in the system getting out of jail is even harder because paying money to a bondsmen isn't the end of the road.

"It took 5 minutes to bring me in but 18 hours for them to let me go," added Bonds.

Bonds' father put up the money to bond him out and still had to wait nearly three days for his son to walk out the jailhouse.

"They sitting in plastic chairs that is what they sleep in. You have to lean over and make your way. You have to be creative, with that one chair."

Bonds says there were inmates everywhere.

"You got people sleeping on the floor with blankets and in the old visitation room," said Bonds.

According to him it's chilly inside.

"It's so cold in there you can't even use your own blanket," said Bonds.

According to the county they aren't having overcrowding issues or problems processing people out of jail — Bonds disagrees but says he's just happy to finally be a free man.

The county says they actually took in inmates from Tipton County and they couldn’t have done there wasn't space to do so.

Right now they say there are about 2,400 inmates in the jail. According to the department of justice the max is 3,000.

Just last week the county says they stopped the booking process for three hours to do a head count in effort to get an accurate count of all inmates.