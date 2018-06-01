Live at 9: Treating back breaks, Tony Roberts & the Memphis Italian Fest

Treating back breaks

It sounds strange but every year in the U.S. approximately 700,000 people break their backs without even knowing they’ve done it. To make matters worse, it’s likely to get even more common as thousands of baby boomers age. If the disorder sounds strange wait until you hear how doctors treat it using balloons and cement.

Caroline Harris had it and she stopped by with Dr. Brixey Shelton who helped her through it.

What is Geo-fencing?

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, six out of 10 lawsuits are personal injury lawsuits 2hich explains the age-old stereotype about lawyers chasing ambulances. But these days, that chase involves your smart phone, as attorneys using geo-fencing can identify people using emergency rooms, and shoot over a pitch for services.

Attorney Laura Bailey explained how it works.

Comedian Tony Roberts

From Def Comedy Jam to Showtime at the Apollo, Tony Roberts is one of the busiest comics in America. But now he's making some time for Memphis and Chuckles Comedy House.

Memphis Italian Fest

May was all about the Czech Republic, but now it's time to celebrate Italy. For 29 years the Mid-South has turned out for the Memphis Italian Fest and 2018 will be no exception.

