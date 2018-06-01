Flash Flood Warning in effect for parts of Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday’s heavy rainstorms made a mess across the Mid-South, with localized flooding reported from Memphis to Oxford, Mississippi and many points in between.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for southern Marshall County, Mississippi and northern Lafayette County. Panola County was also under a flood advisory until 5 p.m.

Doppler Radar estimated 1 to 3 inches of rain fell in two hours. Showers and thunderstorms will produce an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next two hours, NWS said.

video courtesy John Chalmers

Southeast Shelby County was also under a flood advisory Friday afternoon, for East Memphis, Southeast Memphis and Germantown.

Batesville, Mississippi police reported major flooding, trees down and inoperable traffic lights. They asked drivers to stay off streets if possible.

In Oxford, police said Highway 6 was flooded at Old Taylor.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Yalobusha County. NWS said at 3:47 PM a severe thunderstorm was located over Enid, or near George Payne State Park, moving south at 15 mph, packing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

Hwy 6 at Old Taylor is flooded. Blocking inside lanes right now. pic.twitter.com/7J4xJYQZ2Y — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) June 1, 2018

#breaking: House hit by lightning in Hickory Hill. This is on Keystone Cv. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/c8h2uPbPv9 — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 1, 2018

VIEWER-SUBMITTED PHOTOS

Corinth ms this morning , looking back north