× BREAKING: Man accused of killing Dickson County deputy captured

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The man accused of killing a Dickson County deputy has been taken into custody, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced.

Details on how or where they captured Steven Wiggins has not been released at this time.

Wiggins was palced on the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list on Wednesday after he allegedly shot and killed Sgt. Daniel Baker with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy was called to the scene of a suspicious vehicle and was discovered soon afterwards after he failed to respond when hailed.

His body was found in his patrol car several miles from where he stopped a suspicious car.

Wiggins is in law enforcement custody.

Deputies quickly identified Wiggins as a person of interest and launched a massive manhunt for him that involved multiple agencies.

An alleged accomplice, Erika Castro-Miles, was arrested Thursday. Local news outlets reported the 38-year-old was allegedly there when Wiggins killed Baker.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said Castro-Miles faces first-degree murder after investigators said she had participated in the incident. She remains jailed.

The day before the shooting, police Wiggins was charged with hitting Castro-Miles and stealing her car.