South Memphis woman says gas leak caused her MLGW bill to triple to $550

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There has been a lot of going back and forth with one South Memphis woman’s MLGW bill.

“I was like, ‘What in the world? Come on now. Wait a minute.'”

That was Terresa Smith’s reaction when she saw her MLGW bill was $550.

“I was a happy customer, because I had a zero balance. I had been making sure I was staying on top of my bills. The next thing I know, it was overboard.”

She said in one month, her bill tripled.

Smith believes it was from a gas leak she noticed in her South Memphis neighborhood at the end of 2017.

“This whole street was smelling. It was real bad.”

MLGW workers came out and made repairs to her meter, a line beneath her house and a pipe in the street.

She says the leak was fixed at the beginning of the year and her monthly bill went back to normal.

“The man who came and fixed everything said they’re supposed to adjust my bill back to what it was before the gas leak, and they never did. They never did anything.”

The extra charges are still there and Smith hasn’t been able to find out why, which is why she came to us.

We reached out to MLGW who said one of the pay cycles had more days in it, and that there’s a history of an unpaid balance.

But Smith says she knows for a fact she got her balance down to zero before the gas leak.

She says she has an electric heater, so the gas amount shouldn’t have gone up.

“We need to fix this. We need to fix this bill.”

We put her in touch with an MLGW employee who said they’re going to go through more of her billing history and try to figure it out.

Smith says he hopes to finally get answers.

MLGW says they also have to get the landlord’s permission to discuss prior bills.