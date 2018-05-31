Police searching for man accused of burning down house to target woman and children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire investigators asked for the public's help looking for a man accused of burning down a house to try and hurt the woman and children living inside.

Officials said Albert Edmond, 36, is dangerous.

Neighbors said the catastrophic fire happened around 2 a.m. May 12 and caused quite the scene.

"They had everything blocked off. You couldn't come up that end of the street," neighbor Malikah Lewis said.

Lewis said she knew a mother and at least four children who lived there.

"The most concerning thing for me was that there could be children in the house," she said. "The next morning [my brother] was like, 'They don't live there any more. They moved out.'"

According to an incident report, the mother might've been the target after a string of domestic incidents.

"My brother told me, 'Well, earlier this week the police were over here twice for an incident,'" Lewis said.

Investigators said they're now looking for Edmond for an arson charge.

They said in an incident report that the mother had a protective order against him and he had previously threatened to burn down the home.

"I am concerned, and I hope the family is okay and everything," neighbor Kenny Anderson said.

"I'm happy she got out. That's for sure," Lewis said.