WREG uncovers more complaints against unlicensed contractor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has new details about a local contractor with a history of problems.

We told about a complaint against DLC construction.

A woman says she paid for work that was never finished.

After our story aired, another customer called with a similar story.

As first time home buyers, Jeffery Gooch says he and his wife Jocelyn had big plans for their new house.

"I was thinking about, you know, having barbecues and having family members over," he said.

Because they were first time home buyers, the Gooches received funding for the renovations through the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America or NACA.

It's a non-profit focusing on home-ownership.

Gooch says they found a NACA referred contractor, Dardanius Coleman of D-L-C Construction and signed a deal for the work in February of 2017.

For starters, he's add a room with a half bath.

"He was going to put a patio outside as well as put a fence around our property," Gooch said.

Except more than a year later, a job that was supposed to take one month is nowhere near finished.

"His intention was not to get finished. His intention was to get as much money he could from us and just leave," despite getting paid, Gooch said.

"We gave him $11,000 out of our escrow account through NACA, and I paid him $12,000 out of my pocket."

Gooch reached out to WREG after seeing another story about customer complaints against Coleman.

But after digging into Coleman's background, WREG learned, he doesn't even have the license required to have done the work on the Gooch home.

While he does have a local license, Coleman does not have a home improvement license which is required in Shelby County for any job over three-thousand-dollars.

Furthermore, the within the past year, the state has sent Coleman two warning letters for unlicesned work.

Gooch had no idea Coleman didn't have a license, but says they terminated their agreement last year after they discovered he wasn't taking out permits for the project.

"We told him if he can`t pull the permits, he can't do any work."

What's worse, Gooch says, is they're stuck.

They want to finish the renovations but, it turns out, Coleman filed a lien against their property claiming they didn't finish paying him.

A lien like this makes it tough to get another contractor to start the job.

"And the sad thing about it is, we didn't know that he put a lien on our property until a couple of weeks ago," Good said.

We reached out to Coleman, a man who has a long list of lawsuits filed against him and has even been convicted of theft of property and passing bad checks.

Coleman couldn't explain why he did the work without permits or a state license.

As for Gooch, he wants to finish that man cave, and get his wife that patio he promised.

"I want him to take that lien off my property because he knows like I know that he got paid more than enough money. I want him to be held accountable for what he did."