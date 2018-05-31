× Mississippi State announces game times for 4 games in 2018

STARKVILLE, Miss. – With the start of the Joe Moorhead era on the horizon, game times for the first three contests of Mississippi State football’s 2018 schedule as well as the 91st Battle for the Golden Egg with in-state rival Ole Miss were announced by the Southeastern Conference on Thursday.

The Moorhead era begins in Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1 versus Stephen F. Austin at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. The meeting is the first in program history between the Bulldogs and the Lumberjacks.

The following week, Moorhead and a veteran Bulldog squad, which features 17 returning starters, will face its first road test of the season at Kansas State on Saturday, Sept. 8 with an 11 a.m. CT kick live on ESPN from Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The trip to Manhattan, Kan., will be the first for MSU’s since Oct. 1, 1977.

MSU will close a stretch of three straight non-conference games to open the 2018 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 15 when Louisiana-Lafayette travels to Davis Wade for a 6:30 p.m. CT kick that will air on the SEC Network Alternative Channel.

One of college football’s most storied rivalries will receive primetime coverage from ESPN on Thanksgiving night as the Egg Bowl will kick off from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., at 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 22.

The remainder of MSU’s kickoff times and television networks will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for the 2018 Bulldog season start at $200 and can be purchased at HailState.com/MoorCowbell, by calling 1-888-GO-DAWGS or in person at the MSU Athletic Ticket Office on the first floor of the Bryan Athletic Administration Building (288 Lakeview Drive), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

2018 Mississippi State Football Game Times

Sept. 1 | vs. Stephen F. Austin | 6:30 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Sept. 8 | at Kansas State | 11 a.m. CT | ESPN

Sept. 15 | vs. Louisiana | 6:30 p.m. CT | SEC Network Alt. Channel

Nov. 22 | at Ole Miss | 6:30 p.m. CT | ESPN

