Local church to hold clinic to expunge criminal records

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Healing Center will host a ‘non-conviction expungement clinic’ to help people get criminal charges removed or expunged from their record.

The clinic is for Shelby County cases only, and for people who were not found guilty.

More specifically, the non-conviction expungement orders apply only to eligible cases resulting in dismissed charges, no true bill and not guilty verdicts that will show up on your criminal record.

Information about conviction expungements will be provided but petitions for conviction expungements and judicial diversion expungements will not be filed at the clinic.

The expungement clinic will be held Saturday June 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Healing Center at Tchulahoma Road.