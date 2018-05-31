× Father charged after repo man discovers child inside vehicle alone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis father is facing serious charges after police say he left his son alone in a car.

Romian Hayes parked his car and went inside the Regional Medical Center, but left the eight-year-old boy inside the vehicle by himself. It’s unclear how long the child was left alone.

Eventually the car was repossessed with the child still inside.

Luckily, the child wasn’t hurt.

The 38-year-old was charged with child abuse and neglect charges.