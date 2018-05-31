× Batesville officers injured, driver thrown after tanker explodes on I-55

BATESVILLE, Miss. — The southbound lanes of I-55 near Batesville is closed after a a tanker truck exploded injuring at least three people Thursday morning.

According to the Batesville Police Department, the tanker was carrying hazardous materials when it crashed near the Eureka Road exit and caught on fire.

Two officers rushed to help the driver and, while doing so, the tanker exploded. The driver was thrown out and the two officers were injured.

The extent of the injuries were not known.