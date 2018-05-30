× Suspect tries to hide from officers inside Oxford police station bathroom

OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department said it best. Some things are just so crazy you can’t make them up.

On Tuesday, officers were in for one of those moments following a vehicle pursuit that started out in the county.

It all started when the suspect fled from police in a stolen car. It appears he ultimately decided the best way to ditch police was to pull into the police department parking lot, bail out on foot and then run into the building.

He actually tried to hide from authorities in the bathroom.

Needless to say, it didn’t work.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.