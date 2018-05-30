× Sheriff: Poinsett County woman arrested in infant’s death

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — A Poinsett County woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her infant, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, 25-year-old Tyra Neal was arrested after deputies responded to a call about an infant that was possibly dead at a home on Ritch Road Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the scene around 2;30 p.m. and found the body of the infant.

Neal has been charged with second degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

This is an ongoing investigation.