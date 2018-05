× Police: 13-year-old critically stabbed in Grahamwood, juvenile detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old was stabbed in the 3800 block of Tutwiler in Grahamwood Wednesday evening, Memphis Police said.

The victim was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A juvenile has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

