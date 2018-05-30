× Police say report of missing girl in car was ‘bogus’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a report that a vehicle was stolen with a 10-year-old girl inside Wednesday was a false alarm.

Police sent out an emphatic set of tweets Wednesday morning stating that a child was inside a vehicle stolen at a shopping center at Macon and Interstate 40, sending out a manhunt and asking the public for information.

A few minutes later, they said they had been given “bogus information” and that “NO child is missing!”

Spokeman Louis Brownlee said a man made up the child, presumably so officers would look for his stolen car faster. The car was stolen but the child was made up.