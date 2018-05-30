× Poinsett County man accused of selling drugs out of mother’s home

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man is in jail after a drug bust at two homes in Poinsett County.

Michael McKay faces numerous drug charges.

The Sheriff’s Department says he was selling drugs out of two homes in Trumann, one of them was his own mother’s house.

Investigators recovered meth, cocaine and marijuana during the investigation.

Most of the drugs were found at his mother’s house.

They say this is McKay’s second drug arrest in just four months.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.