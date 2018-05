× Memphis journalist gets stay of deportation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Poverty Law tells WREG officials ordered a stay of deportation for journalist Manuel Duran.

He was set to be deported this week.

The journalist was arrested while covering an immigration related protest in April, and ice agents picked him up despite his disorderly conduct charges being dropped.

