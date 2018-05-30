LIVE: Will she be released? Sherra Wright appears in court for bond hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorneys for the woman accused of murdering her ex-husband several years ago will appear in court to try to convince a judge to let her out of jail.

Sherra Wright and a co-defendant Billy Ray Turner both face murder charges in the 2010 shooting death of Lorenzen Wright.

Sherra Wright’s attorneys plan to put witnesses on the stand to vouch for her character. They are also trying to prove she has enough connections to the community and is therefore not a flight risk.

A list of witnesses has not been released.

WREG’s Stacy Jacobson and April Thompson will be in the courtroom.