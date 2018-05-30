Live at 9: Lausanne Learning Institute, veteran care & Watercooler Wednesday

Lausanne Learning Institute

Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis is one of the most academically strong schools in the Mid-South, with its most recent graduating class earning more than $13 million in scholarships. But what you might not realize is that Lausanne is reaching well beyond their classrooms, to help teachers in Shelby County’s public school system produce similar results with their students.

Amber Colvin is with the Lausanne Learning Institute.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Improving veteran care

A new report indicates the three Mid-South states need to to step up our game when it comes to providing military veterans a good retirement. The study by Wallet Hub looked at the cost of living, overall quality of life, and health care, and Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas all ranked in the bottom half of the nation.

That gives non-profit organizations like Alpha Omega Veterans Services a big job, filling the gap.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These foods help protect your skin

We hear a lot about using sunscreen this time of year to protect our skin both cosmetically and medically, but did you know that there are foods that you can eat to help too.

Dr. Danielle Levine is a dermatologist with Levy Dermatology.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watercooler Wednesday

One re-boot gets cancelled and one woman gets sued over a Yelp review. Those are some of the topics covered in this segment of Watercooler Wednesday.

Here this week, Latty from Q 107.5, Corie Ventura and Todd Demers.