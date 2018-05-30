× Kim Kardashian to visit White House for prison reform tied to Memphis woman’s case

Kim Kardashian West will meet with officials, including senior adviser Jared Kushner, at the White House on Wednesday to discuss prison reform.

The entrepreneur and reality television star has advocated for a pardon for a low-level drug offender named Alice Marie Johnson, who has served more than 20 years in prison after an arrest for transporting cocaine into Memphis in 1993, according to a profile in Mic.

Johnson is housed in a prison in Alabama but, Mic reports, she grew up in Olive Branch and previously worked for FedEx.

It’s not clear if Kardashian West will meet with President Donald Trump.

Prison reform has been a key issue for Kushner. Earlier this month, the White House-backed First Step Act, which would expand programs for prisoners and allow for more home confinement, was approved by the House Judiciary Committee.

Kardashian West has said she supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but her husband, Kanye West, has signaled his support for Trump.

Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you 🙏🏼✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2018