× Bartlett Police searching for Captain D’s armed robber

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department need your help locating a man they say robbed a fast food restaurant Monday night.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when the suspect entered the Captain D’s on Stage Road around 7:30 p.m., grabbed cash and ran back out the door.

Police said he did not have a getaway car and was last seen running north on Cristoval.

If you can help identify him, call (901) 385-5529.