× Allegiant Air launches nonstop Memphis to Oakland service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Allegiant Air announced they launched a new nonstop service from Memphis to the San Francisco bay area via the Oakland International Airport.

The flight is currently scheduled to be seasonal, ending in mid-August.

However, officials say strong demand could lead to a year-round service

“We are so excited to continue our growth in Memphis, with the addition of this new nonstop route to the Bay Area,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of revenue and planning. “This new route provides Memphis with their only nonstop option to the Bay Area and more opportunities to explore this great destination.”

Allegiant now offers nonstop service to nine destinations at Memphis International Airport, Oakland joins Austin, Destin-Ft. Walton, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando/Sanford, Phoenix-Mesa, and St. Pete-Clearwater.

The seasonal flights will operate twice a week between Memphis International Airport and Oakland International Airport.

Allegiant says travelers can expect low base fares and savings on rental cars and hotels.

Fares are one way and not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by June 1, 2018 for travel by August 25, 2018.

Flight schedule:

Memphis to Oakland

Departs: 1:36 p.m.

Arrives: 3:59 p.m.

Oakland to Memphis:

Departs: 12:51 p.m.

Arrives: 6:47 p.m.

More information on flight days and times can be found at Allegiant.com or Flymemphis.com.