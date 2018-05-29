× U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear arguments against Arkansas abortion law

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear arguments against a controversial abortion law in Arkansas.

The law, which was signed in 2015, says that any physician who provides an abortion-inducing drug must have a contract with another physician with the ability to admit patients at nearby hospitals.

Medication abortions, as they are commonly referred, to are only available in the early stages of pregnancy. It also requires the combination of the drugs mifeprisdtone and misoprostal, CNN reported.

Planned Parenthood said the law is unconstitutional “because it places an undue burden on a patient’s right to choose an abortion.” They quickly sued to have it blocked from becoming law.

However, the state said the law is “common sense” and provides for follow-up treatments if necessary.

The District Courts temporarily blocked the law but it was upheld by a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, reported The Washington Post.

If action is not taken in the next 45 days, the law will go into effect.