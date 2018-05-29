× Trial set for 2 Trumann residents accused of filming public sex acts

JONESBORO, Ark. — A fall trial date has been set for two Arkansas residents accused of recording sex acts at public locations.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that according to an order in Craighead County Circuit Court, the jury trial for Trumann residents Leslie Sessions and Derek Calloway is set to begin Sept. 24. A Sept. 17 plea deadline was set.

Each faces three counts of public display of hard-core sexual conduct; three counts of sale, possession or distribution of obscene film; and three counts of promoting obscene performance.

Police say the two, arrested in July, are believed to have filmed sex acts in Jonesboro at a restaurant, in a home improvement store parking lot, at a nature center and at a park.

Authorities say the pair promoted the video recordings on social media.