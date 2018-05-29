× Shelby County corrections officer says he was locked in a cell for hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County corrections officer recalls a traumatic experience at work. He was locked in a high-security cell that he was actually patrolling.

He says he went in to clean it and told another officer, but ended up stuck inside for hours.

Now, he plans to take legal action against the county.

Steven Reed says his mom was his biggest cheerleader when she pushed him into a law enforcement career.

“I always wanted to do something to be able to help other people.”

He says he went to work for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office about four years ago. In the jail, he established himself as an enforcer who followed rules.

Reed was cleaning out a cell in April when he noticed contraband inside, so he got a veteran officer to supervise him going in.

“I went ahead and stood in the cell and waited for him to close the door with me inside. He did that, so I started cleaning from behind the door.”

But Reed says once he finished cleaning, the door never opened.

As time went on, he got alarmed.

“Specific amount of time rolled by, 10 minutes. I started looking at the time. I was like, ‘Did he forget about me?'”

Reed says that began the longest four hours of his life.

The deputy started banging on the cement door, but the only people who heard him were the other inmates.

“They started kicking when I started kicking. They were hollering over me to make it so that my plea for help was a disruptive noise.”

He say he thought for sure another guard would come check on the noise, but they never did.

Reed says that’s a break in protocol.

He is diabetic, so he realized he needed to calm down.

About four hours later, at 6 a.m., the next shift of worker finally came in.

Now Reed is out of work getting psychiatric treatment.

He hopes the sheriff makes a policy change to raise the same alert for missing employees as they do for missing inmates.

WREG reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and we are waiting on a response.

Reed says he plans to file a lawsuit against the county within the next few months.