MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in the 2000 block of Wellons in Frayser Tuesday, Memphis Police said.

The victims were transported to Regional One Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Both were in non-critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

35.236150 -89.996943