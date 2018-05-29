× Como woman struck in the chest after shots fired at mobile home

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A Como woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the chest late Monday evening.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at a home on Highway 310 East of Como around 10 p.m. Deputies said someone fired several shots into a mobile home, striking the woman.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but so far authorities have not released her condition.

No one has been arrested in the case.