× Three kids shot at party in Lakeland, two in critical condition

LAKELAND, Tenn. — Three male juveniles were shot multiple times during a party Sunday night in Lakeland, Shelby County authorities said.

The shooting happened on Matwood Oak Drive around 10:30.

Two of the victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition; another was listed as stable, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect is not known, but was in a white Chrysler 200.

This is a developing story.