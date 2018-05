× Memphis Police issue arrest warrant for man accused of assaulting an officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of assaulting a police officer.

The warrant was obtained Friday, May 25 on Antonio Tibbs for aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and evading arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.