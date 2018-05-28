× Memorial Day service set at veterans cemetery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While you’re enjoying the day off today, don’t forget the real reason for Memorial Day — honoring the men and women who gave their lives while fighting for our freedom.

Today, there will be a memorial day service at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Forest Hill-Irene.

The service will include patriotic music, a presentation of colors and a 21-gun salute.

The event begins at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Memphis National Cemetery held its annual Memorial Day ceremony, and over the weekend Boy Scouts placed more than 36,000 flags on each grave in the cemetery.