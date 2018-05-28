× FBI urges people to reboot routers to thwart hackers

The FBI is asking owners of small office and home office routers to reboot their devices after hackers compromised “hundreds of thousands” of routers and networked devices worldwide.

The hackers used VPNFilter malware to target small office and home office routers, the FBI said.

The malware could possibly collect information, exploit the device, block network traffic and render the routers inoperable.

They don’t know where the malware started and don’t know how many routers might be affected, but the FBI says the number is significant.

The FBI recommends any owner of small office and home office routers reboot the devices to temporarily disrupt the malware and aid the potential identification of infected devices. Network devices should be upgraded to the latest available versions of firmware.