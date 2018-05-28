× Bullets fly in Frayser apartments overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were on the scene of a shooting in Frayser around 10:30 Sunday night.

One male was shot in the arm and back at the Timber Pines Apartments in the 1700 block of Gowan Drive, police said.

That victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

A 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet and taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

A third person – a pregnant woman – was taken to the hospital to be checked out. She wasn’t hurt in the shooting but apparently has a high-risk pregnancy.

Police are not sure what led to the shooting. They have no suspect information and said witnesses not cooperating with officers.