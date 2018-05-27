Sheriff: Jogger finds car in ditch after fatal accident in Tate County

TATE COUNTY, Miss. — A man’s body was discovered inside of a crashed car after a jogger discovered it while running past a ditch in Tate County Sunday morning, the Tate County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say a man jogging along Wyatte-Tyro Road found the car in a ditch.

A man’s body was located inside of the car after deputies made the scene.

Authorities say it appears to have been a fatal one-car accident.

Investigation revealed the car was registered to a woman in DeSoto County who was the victim’s girlfriend.

She let the victim borrow her car.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information is available.

